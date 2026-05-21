Catholic World News

Homeless woman arrested in beheading of statue of Christ at Long Island parish

May 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Greater Long Island Media Group

CWN Editor's Note: A 42-year-old homeless woman was arrested for beheading an outdoor statue of Christ at a parish in East Islip, New York.

A police detective “stressed that the vandalism did not turn out to be a hate crime, but more of a random act committed by a woman who will now receive mental health services,” Greater Long Island Media Group reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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