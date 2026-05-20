Catholic World News

Statue of Christ beheaded at Long Island parish

May 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on East Islip Daily Voice

CWN Editor's Note: An outdoor statue of Jesus was beheaded at St. Mary’s Church in East Islip, a town on Long Island in New York State.

The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the crime.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 400 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. A tracker at CatholicVote.org lists additional attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!