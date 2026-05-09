Catholic World News

Archbishop Sample explains upcoming consecration of US to the Sacred Heart

May 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops posted a video by Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon, explaining the upcoming consecration of the United States to the Sacred Heart.

The Consecration of the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will take place on June 12, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, and will be preceded by a June 3-11 novena.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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