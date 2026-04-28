Catholic World News

Bishops condemn violence after White House press dinner shooting

April 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and Bishop David Bonnar of Youngstown, Ohio, joined the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in condemning the White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting.

“I’m grateful that the president and his entourage are unhurt after this latest attack,” said Bishop Barron. “May I raise my voice against the viciousness and tribalism that are so prevalent on the internet and that contribute mightily to the violence we see in our political culture?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!