Catholic World News

USCCB president condemns shooting at White House Correspondents’ dinner

April 26, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement following last night’s White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting.

“We are grateful the lives of the President, those who protect him, and everyone in attendance last night were spared from serious harm,” said Archbishop Coakley. “Let us all pray for our elected leaders and public officials that they may receive God’s blessings.”

“Because human life is a precious gift, there is no room for violence of any kind in our society,” Archbishop Coakley added.

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