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In the world’s prolonged Lent, the Lord prepares his Easter, Pope preaches as Monaco visit ends

March 28, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated an outdoor Mass this afternoon in Monaco’s Stade Louis II (video) and preached that “in the world’s prolonged Lent, when evil rages and idolatry makes hearts indifferent, the Lord prepares his Easter.”

The Mass was the last public event of the day-long apostolic journey, the second of Pope Leo’s pontificate.

Reflecting on the readings of Saturday of the Fifth Week of Lent, Pope Leo preached that “we are thus witnesses to two opposing forces: on the one hand, the revelation of God, who presents himself as the almighty Lord and Savior; and on the other, the hidden schemes of powerful authorities who are eager to kill without scruples.”

“Our own stories are encompassed within Jesus’ story, beginning with the lives of the vulnerable and oppressed,” the Pope continued. “Even today, how many plots are devised around the world to kill the innocent! How many excuses are made to justify their elimination! Yet, despite the persistence of evil, God’s eternal justice always rescues us from our graves, as it did with Lazarus, and gives us new life.”

The Pontiff then turned to the liberation from idols mentioned in the first reading (Ezekiel 37:21-28). He asked:

But what are idols? The prophet uses this term to refer to all those things that enslave our hearts, deceiving and corrupting them. The word “idol” means “small idea,” that is, a diminished vision, which undermines not only the glory of the Almighty by transforming him into an object, but also the human mind. Idolaters are thus narrow-minded people who look at what captivates their gaze, ultimately darkening it. And so, the great and wonderful things of this earth become idols and bring about forms of slavery—not for those who lack these things, but those who gorge themselves on them, leaving their neighbor in misery and sorrow. Liberation from idols is thus deliverance from power understood as dominion, from wealth turned into greed, from vanity masquerading as beauty.

“In the world’s prolonged Lent, when evil rages and idolatry makes hearts indifferent, the Lord prepares his Easter,” Pope Leo added. “Human beings are the sign of this event: Lazarus, for he was called from the tomb; we, who are forgiven sinners; the Risen Crucified One, who is the author of salvation.”

The Pope concluded:

He is “the way, the truth, and the life” (Jn 14:6), sustaining our pilgrimage and the Church’s mission in the world, which is to give God’s life. This task is sublime and seemingly impossible, unless we give our lives to our neighbor. It is an exciting and fruitful task, and the Gospel shines a light for our steps.

After Mass, Pope Leo traveled to the Monaco Heliport, where Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene bade him farewell (video).

CWN coverage of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Monaco:

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