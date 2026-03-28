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Imitate the faith, charity of St. Devota and St. Carlo Acutis, Pope tells Monaco’s young people

March 28, 2026

Pope Leo encouraged Monaco’s young people to look to St. Devota and St. Carlo Acutis as examples of faith and charity.

In an encounter with youth and catechumens today in front of Sainte-Dévote Chapel (video), Pope Leo described St. Devota, Monaco’s patroness, as “a courageous young girl who knew how to bear witness to her faith to the point of martyrdom in the face of the violence of her persecutors.” St. Carlo Acutis “remained faithful to his friendship with Christ until the end, in very different times and circumstances: in charity, in the apostolate on the web, of which he is venerated as Patron, and finally in illness.”

“Dear young people, these two saints encourage us and impel us to imitate them,” the Pope continued. “Even today, as has been recalled, faith encounters challenges and obstacles, but nothing can tarnish its beauty and truth.”

In addressing questions from young people, the Pope added:

What gives solidity to life is love: the fundamental experience of God’s love above all, and then, by extension, the enlightening and sacred experience of mutual love ... [It] requires being open to growth and therefore to change; on the other hand it requires fidelity, constancy and a willingness to sacrifice daily ... Prayer, moments of silence, listening [are needed] to silence the frenzy of action and word, messages, reels, chats, and to deepen and savor the beauty of being truly and concretely together. In this regard, Saint Carlo Acutis spoke of the Eucharist as a “highway to Heaven” and of Eucharistic adoration as a sunbath, capable of making the soul tan.

“The world needs your witness to overcome the excesses of our time and to face its challenges, and above all to rediscover the sweet savor of love for God and neighbor,” Pope Leo said.

CWN coverage of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Monaco:

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