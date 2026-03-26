Catholic World News

Pope, in world prayer day message, reflects on interior dimension of vocation

March 26, 2026

Pope Leo XIV reflected on the “interior dimension of vocation, understood as the discovery of God’s free gift that blossoms in the depths of our hearts,” in his message for the 63rd World Day of Prayer for Vocations.

The World Day of Prayer for Vocations (background) is commemorated annually on the Fourth Sunday of Easter, which falls this year on April 26. The message, entitled “The Interior Discovery of God’s Gift,” is dated March 16 and was released on March 25.

The message has four sections:

The way of beauty

Mutual awareness

Trust

Maturation

The Pontiff concluded:

Dear brothers and sisters, dear young people, I encourage you to cultivate your personal relationship with God through daily prayer and meditation on the Word. Pause, listen and entrust yourselves. In this way, the gift of your vocation will mature, bringing you happiness and yielding abundant fruit for the Church and the world. May the Virgin Mary, model of the interior acceptance of divine gifts and expert in prayerful listening, always accompany you on this journey!

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