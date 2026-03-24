Catholic World News

370,000 pilgrims venerated St. Francis of Assisi’s relics during unprecedented exposition

March 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Over 370,000 pilgrims made their way to Assisi for the unprecedented exposition of St. Francis’s remains for veneration.

For the first time since the saint’s death in 1226, the saint’s remains were on public display from February 22 to March 22, during the current Year of Saint Francis. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, celebrated the closing Mass on March 22.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!