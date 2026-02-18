Catholic World News

Remains of St. Francis to be visible for veneration in Assisi

February 18, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: From February 22 to March 22, the remains of St. Francis will be exposed for veneration in the lower church of the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi.

Pope Leo has proclaimed a Year of Saint Francis in commemoration of the 800th anniversary of the saint’s death. Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that the saint’s relics have not previously been exposed.

