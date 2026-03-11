Catholic World News

Pope to ordain 8 priests on Good Shepherd Sunday

March 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocesi di Roma

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rome announced that Pope Leo XIV will ordain eight priests for the diocese in St. Peter’s Basilica on April 26, the Fourth Sunday of Easter (Good Shepherd Sunday).

In April 2024, Pope Francis skipped Rome’s diocesan ordination Mass, instead taking part in seven audiences on the day of the ordination. In 2025, Pope Leo resumed the longstanding papal practice of ordaining priests for the diocese when he ordained 11 new priests.

The Diocese of Rome also announced that Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of His Holiness for Rome, will ordain seven men permanent deacons at the Lateran Basilica on April 18.

