Priests ordained for Diocese of Rome; Pope absent from ordination Mass

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Major Penitentiary of the Apostolic Penitentiary, ordained 11 men to the priesthood in St. Peter’s Basilica on April 20.

Pope Francis was not present at the ordination Mass. The Pontiff was not ill on the day of the ordinations, but had a full schedule that included seven audiences.

Cardinal De Donatis was, until recently, the vicar general of the Diocese of Rome.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to the new priests of the Diocese of Rome, who were ordained yesterday afternoon in St. Peter’s Basilica,” Pope Francis said on April 21, following his Regina Caeli address. “Let us pray for them!”

