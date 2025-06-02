Catholic World News

Pope Leo XIV ordains 11 new priests for Rome, urges transparent priesthood

June 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV ordained 11 new priests of the Diocese of Rome on May 31, at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (booklet, video).

“Together, then, we will rebuild the credibility of a wounded Church, sent to a wounded humanity, within a wounded creation,” the Pope said. “It does not matter to be perfect, but it is necessary to be credible.”

In April 2024, Pope Francis skipped Rome’s diocesan ordination Mass, instead taking part in seven audiences on the day of the ordination.

