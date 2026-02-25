Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops elect new president from violence-plagued area

February 25, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria elected Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso of Kaduna as its new president.

Archbishop Ndagoso, 66, was bishop of Maiduguri (2003-07) until his appointment as archbishop of Kaduna. Kaduna has been the site of recent anti-Christian violence, as attested by CWN reports (November 18, December 4, February 9).

The prelate succeeds Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri, who has completed a four-year term as conference president.

The nation of 243 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

