Another Nigerian priest kidnapped
December 04, 2025
» Continue to this story on Daily Post
CWN Editor's Note: Father Emmanuel Ezema, a priest serving in Kaduna, Nigeria, was kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday night, December 2.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
