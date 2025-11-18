Catholic World News

Another priest kidnapped in Nigeria

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Armed men attacked St. Stephen’s parish in Kushe Gugdu, Nigeria, early in the morning on November 17.

Father Bobbo Paschal, a priest of the Kaduna archdiocese, was kidnapped in the raid. Another man was killed.

