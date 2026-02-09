Catholic World News

In Nigeria, gunmen kill 3, abduct 11, including priest

February 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen attacked a village in the area of Kauru, Nigeria, on February 7, and abducted 11, including a priest, after killing three people.

The incident took place in Kaduna State. In neighboring Niger State, gunmen attacked a convent, a Catholic hospital, and two Protestant churches on February 1.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon9 February
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Teilo, Bishop of Llandaff, Wales (d. 6th century), is celebrated as a feast in Wales. Teilo was the son of Ensic and Guenhaff. He was the spiritual student of Saint Dyfrig of Wales and friend of Saint David of Wales and Saint Samson of York. He founded…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: