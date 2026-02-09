Catholic World News

In Nigeria, gunmen kill 3, abduct 11, including priest

February 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen attacked a village in the area of Kauru, Nigeria, on February 7, and abducted 11, including a priest, after killing three people.

The incident took place in Kaduna State. In neighboring Niger State, gunmen attacked a convent, a Catholic hospital, and two Protestant churches on February 1.

