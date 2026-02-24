Catholic World News

Thousands venerate remains of St. Francis, exposed for first time

February 24, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of pilgrims have traveled to Assisi to venerate St. Francis’s skeletal remains, which have been exposed for public veneration for the first time.

The exposition of the relics began on February 22 and will conclude on March 22. Pope Leo has proclaimed a Year of Saint Francis in commemoration of the 800th anniversary of the saint’s death.

