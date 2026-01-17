Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin concludes Kuwait trip with elevation of nation’s first church to basilica status

January 17, 2026

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, concluded his trip to Kuwait with a Mass marking the elevation of the nation’s first church to the status of a minor basilica.

“Built upon the sands of the desert, this basilica reminds us that Mary herself once found refuge in those same desert lands, where she cared for, raised, and safeguarded the one Mediator between God and the human family, Jesus Christ,” Cardinal Parolin preached yesterday at the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Arabia.

Christians, Cardinal Parolin emphasized, “are called to recognize and bear witness that Jesus Christ is true God and true man.”

Cardinal Parolin made his remarks in an officially Muslim nation where Christians experience a significantly greater degree of religious liberty than in neighboring Saudi Arabia. Earlier in his trip, he met with civil officials and addressed the nation’s priests and religious, encouraging the latter to be humble prophets of peace and unity.

Cardinal Parolin’s trip also saw the publication of a joint statement by the Holy See and State of Kuwait, in which Kuwait affirmed its commitment to peaceful coexistence among religions.

Kuwait (map), a nation of 3.2 million, is 78% Muslim, 15% Christian, and 5% Hindu.

