Catholic World News

Be humble prophets of peace and unity, Cardinal Parolin tells Kuwait’s priests, religious

January 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing priests and religious during his visit to Kuwait, the Secretary of State of His Holiness said that “the Lord does not look for perfect priests, but for humble hearts.”

In an address yesterday in Holy Family Co-Cathedral, Cardinal Pietro Parolin encouraged priests in the officially Muslim nation to be “priests of love, not of perfection; priests who are joyful because we know we are chosen and loved by the Lord.”

Cardinal Parolin encouraged priests and religious to be “prophets of peace and unity,” adding, “You have the mission of making visible true fraternity and unity in Christ.”

The Holy See and Kuwait also issued a joint statement yesterday in which Kuwait affirmed its commitment to peaceful coexistence among religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!