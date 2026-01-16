Catholic World News

Kuwait affirms commitment to peaceful coexistence among religions

January 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See and State of Kuwait issued a joint statement yesterday during the visit of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, to the Arab nation, whose official religion is Islam.

“The State of Kuwait reaffirms its steadfast principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among religions, which are values that are enshrined in its ideals from its inception and were later codified in its Constitution,” according to the statement, which concluded:

His Eminence’s visit aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that the Holy See and the State of Kuwait have maintained since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1968, when Kuwait became the first country of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to establish such relations with the Holy See. The visit also intends to bear witness to the longstanding tradition of religious coexistence that has consistently characterized the State of Kuwait within the Arabian Gulf.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!