Cardinal Parolin begins trip to Kuwait

January 15, 2026

The Vatican’s Secretariat of State announced that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, has begun a journey to Kuwait.



Today, Cardinal Parolin is scheduled to meet with civil authorities, visit the Grand Mosque of Kuwait and the Islamic Antiquities Museum, meet with clergy and religious in Holy Family Co-Cathedral, and celebrate Mass there for the 65th anniversary of its dedication.



Tomorrow, the prelate is scheduled to celebrate Mass in the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Arabia. Last year, Pope Leo designated the church a minor basilica, and the Mass will mark the church’s elevation to minor basilica status.

Islam is the official religion of Kuwait (map). The nation of 3.2 million is 78% Muslim, 15% Christian, and 5% Hindu.

