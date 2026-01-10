Catholic World News

Pope Leo establishes 3 new dioceses in 3 weeks

January 10, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has established three new dioceses in the past three weeks.

On January 8, Pope Leo established the Diocese of Bariadi, Tanzania, the sixth new diocese of his pontificate, with territory taken from the Diocese of Shinyanga. The new diocese has 366,000 Catholics, 19 parishes, 43 priests, and 48 seminarians; before the division, the Diocese of Shinyanga had 880,000 Catholics, 43 parishes, 106 priests, and 104 seminarians.

The decision follows the recent establishment of dioceses in Mozambique and Brazil.

