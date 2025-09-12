Catholic World News

Vatican explains deal with China on new diocese

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has provided a partial explanation of the announcement, issued earlier this week, the Pope Leo XIV has created a new diocese in Zhangjiakou, China.

The Chinese Patriotic Association had created a “Diocese of Zhangjiakou” in 1980, without the approval of the Holy See. By formally establishing the diocese, which covers the territory of the city of Zhangjiakou, the Vatican allowed for the installation of a bishop, Bishop Joseph Wang Zhengui, whose authority is now recognized by both the Chinese regime and the Holy See. An auxiliary, Bishop Joseph Ma Yan’en, is also recognized by both.

In what apparently a reciprocal gesture, the Chinese government has finally recognized the episcopal authority of Bishop Augustine Cui Tai, who for years had been subject to harassment because of his affiliation with the “underground” Catholic Church. However Bishop Cui Tai is now retired, having reached the age of 75, and the Xuanhua diocese that he led has been folded into the new Zhangjiakou diocese.

In the earlier announcement of the changes, the Vatican had stressed that the moves were made within “the framework of the Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China.”

