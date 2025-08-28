Catholic World News

Pope splits up massive archdiocese in Dominican Republic

August 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has split up the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo, a massive diocese in the Dominican Republic with 3.48 million Catholics—more than the Archdiocese of New York (3.26 million) or the Archdiocese of Chicago (2.08 million).

On August 27, Pope Leo established the Diocese of Stella Maris, Dominican Republic, carving it from the territory of the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo. The new diocese has 944,000 Catholics, 64 parishes, and 95 priests; the Santo Domingo archdiocese, following the loss of territory to the new diocese, now has 2.54 million Catholics, 156 parishes, and 316 priests.

It is the second such action taken by Pope Leo XIV; in July, he established a new diocese in Kenya.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!