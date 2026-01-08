Catholic World News

‘Teach us to listen to you each day in the Scriptures,’ Pope prays in new video

January 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican yesterday released a video associated with the January papal prayer intention, prayer with the Word of God.

“Teach us to listen to you each day in the Scriptures, to let ourselves be challenged by your voice, and to discern our decisions from the closeness to your Heart,” Pope Leo prayed in the video. “May your Word be nourishment in weariness, hope in darkness, and strength in our communities.”

“Lord, may your Word never be absent from our lips or from our hearts—the Word that makes us sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, disciples and missionaries of your Kingdom,” the Pope added.

The video was the first in the new “Pray with the Pope” campaign and is longer (four minutes) and more meditative than the videos previously associated with the monthly prayer intentions. In this video, the Pope is filmed praying in the Church of San Pellegrino in Vaticano.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!