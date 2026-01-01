Catholic World News

January papal prayer intention: for prayer with the Word of God

January 01, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January 2026 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that praying with the Word of God be nourishment for our lives and a source of hope in our communities, helping us to build a more fraternal and missionary Church.”

