Vatican announces ‘Pray with the Pope’ campaign

January 08, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference yesterday (video), Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, and Father Cristóbal Fones, SJ, international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, announced the Pray with the Pope campaign.

“This campaign builds on a fruitful initiative launched by Pope Francis ten years ago, known as ‘The Pope Video,’” said Father Fones. “The campaign we are presenting today moves us more decisively towards silence” and “more centered on supporting a spiritual experience, which often becomes difficult in the midst of our daily lives, so hectic and full of noise.”

Father Fones said that “this campaign can be followed on our landing page popesprayer.va in several languages, and can also be heard in audio format on Vatican Radio and on platforms associated with Pray with the Pope: Pray as You Go, RezandoVoy and Hallow.”

