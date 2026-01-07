Catholic World News

Latin American bishops issue ‘message of closeness and hope’ to Church, people of Venezuela

January 07, 2026

Neither praising nor condemning the recent US military action in Venezuela, the leaders of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) issued a “message of closeness and hope“ to the Church and people of Venezuela. They concluded with the words, “Happy 2026!”

“Celebrating the Epiphany at this time means renewing our faith in a God who is close to his people, who walks with them, illuminates the darkness, and opens new paths even when everything seems uncertain,” stated the five CELAM officers, one of whom is a Venezuelan archbishop. “Like the Magi, we continue to seek the star that leads us to Christ, a Light that no one can extinguish.”

Referring to the Pope’s remarks on the situation, the bishops said on January 5 that Leo XIV’s “call is clear and hopeful: to overcome all situations of violence, to respect the dignity of every person, to care for the poorest, and to embark on paths of justice and peace, built on dialogue and truth. From this conviction, we want to reiterate that you are not alone.”

“CELAM walks with you and with the Venezuelan people, encouraging every effort to build bridges, heal wounds, and advance reconciliation, without excluding anyone,” the bishops continued. “The Church is called to be an open house, a space for encounter, and a serene voice that inspires hope, even in the midst of difficulties.”

The bishops concluded:

We firmly believe that walking together, listening to each other with respect, and seeking the common good is the path that the Lord proposes to us today. Wherever there is truth, justice, mercy, and care for the most vulnerable, God manifests himself again, as in Bethlehem. We entrust this time and this journey to the loving intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, Mother of the Venezuelan people, and to the luminous witness of Saint Joseph Gregorio Hernández and Mother Carmen Rendiles, so that they may accompany the Church and the entire Venezuelan nation in building a future of peace, dignity, and hope. Happy 2026!

The tone of the CELAM statement was markedly different from that of a Colombian bishop who condemned the US strikes on Venezuela.

