Colombian bishop condemns US strikes on Venezuela, describes President Trump as authoritarian

January 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Colombian bishop described US strikes on neighboring Venezuela as “inadmissible,” characterized President Donald Trump as authoritarian, and expressed concern about a possible US attack on Colombia.

On January 3, President Trump said that Colombia’s president is “making cocaine” and “does have to watch his a—.”

Bishop Juan Carlos Barreto of Soacha told Crux if the US action against Venezuela, which “is totally inadmissible, is expanded to Colombia, a country in which there’s a legitimately elected president, we’d see a much more serious aggression, one with terrible consequence.”

Bishop Barreto expressed concern that the president acted “without observing the principles of the United Nations and without consulting the US Congress” and described the action as “evidence of his authoritarianism.”

