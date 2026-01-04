Catholic World News

Pope Leo: ‘The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail above every other consideration’

January 04, 2026

Pope Leo XIV said today that he is following developments in Venezuela “with a heart full of concern.”

“The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail above every other consideration and lead to overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the State, ensuring the rule of law inscribed in the Constitution, respecting the human and civil rights of each and of all, and working together to build a peaceful future of collaboration, of stability and of harmony, with special attention to the poorest who suffer because of the difficult economic situation,” Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square following his Angelus address at noon.

“For this I pray and invite you to pray, entrusting our prayers to the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto and Saints José Gregorio Hernández and Sister Carmen Rendiles,” he added.

The Pontiff made his comments a day after the United States launched airstrikes on the South American nation and captured its president, Nicolás Maduro.

