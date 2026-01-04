Catholic World News

The Incarnation commits us to God and our fellowmen, Pope tells pilgrims

January 04, 2026

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the Second Sunday after Christmas (John 1:1-18), Pope Leo XIV said that the Incarnation of the Son of God “rekindles our hope” and “entrusts us with a twofold commitment: one to God and the other to our fellow human beings.”

“The very mystery of Christmas, in which we are still immersed, reminds us that the foundation of our hope is God’s Incarnation,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for today’s Sunday Angelus address. “The Prologue of John, which the Liturgy sets before us today, recalls this clearly: ‘The Word became flesh and lived among us’“ (Jn 1:14).

“We are committed to God, for since he has become flesh, choosing our human frailty as his dwelling place, we are called to reconsider how we think about him, beginning with the flesh of Jesus, and not from an abstract doctrine,” the Pope explained. “We must, therefore, constantly examine our spirituality and the ways in which we express our faith, in order to ensure that they are truly incarnate. In other words, we must be capable of contemplating, proclaiming and praying to the God who meets us in Jesus.”

“Our commitment to all men and women must also be consistent,” he continued. “Since God has become one of us, every human creature is a reflection of him, bearing his image and containing a spark of his light.”

The Pope added:

This calls us to recognize the inviolable dignity of every person and to offer ourselves in mutual love for one another. Moreover, the Incarnation demands a concrete commitment to the promotion of fraternity and communion. Through this commitment, solidarity becomes the criterion of all human relationships, calling us to strive for justice and peace, to care for the most fragile, and to defend the weak. God has become flesh; therefore, there is no authentic worship of God without care for humanity.

“Brothers and sisters, may the joy of Christmas encourage us to continue on our journey,” he concluded. “Let us ask the Virgin Mary to make us ever more ready to serve both God and our neighbor.”

[On the General Roman Calendar, the Second Sunday after Christmas is celebrated today, and the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord is celebrated on January 6. In some places, such as the dioceses of the United States, the celebration of Epiphany has been transferred to today.]

Following the recitation of the Angelus, Pope Leo again prayed for the victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire, expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Venezuela, and greeted various groups of pilgrims.

“Dear friends, let us continue to have faith in the God of peace: let us pray, and show solidarity with the peoples who suffer because of wars,” he concluded. “I wish you all a happy Sunday!”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!