Catholic World News

Pontiff mourns victims of Swiss fire

January 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV mourned the victims of a January 1 bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, that left 40 dead and 119 injured.

The Pontiff “joins in the mourning of the families and the entire Swiss Confederation,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote in a telegram today to the local bishop, Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey of Sion.

The Pope “wishes to express his compassion and concern to the loved ones of the victims” and “prays to the Lord to welcome the deceased into his dwelling of peace and light, and to support the courage of those who suffer in their hearts or in their bodies,” Cardinal Parolin continued.

“May the Mother of God, in her tenderness, bring the comfort of faith to all those affected by this tragedy, and keep them in hope,” Cardinal Parolin concluded.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!