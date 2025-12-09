Catholic World News

Papal preacher reflects on the Parousia of the Lord

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Preacher of the Papal Household preached his first weekly Advent sermon in Paul VI Audience Hall on December 5, in the presence of Pope Leo, the Roman Curia, and staff of the Vatican City State and the Vicariate of Rome.

The title of Father Roberto Pasolini’s sermon was entitled “The Parousia of the Lord: An expectation without hesitation.” The sermon had three sections, devoted to recognizing grace, eliminating evil, and dedicating oneself to salvation.

The overall theme of the Capuchin Franciscan’s series of sermons is “Awaiting and hastening the coming of the day of God: Jubilee hope between waiting for the Lord and the universality of salvation.”

