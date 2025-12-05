Catholic World News

Theme of papal preacher’s Advent sermons: ‘Awaiting and hastening the coming of the day of God’’

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme of the Preacher of the Papal Household’s Advent sermons: “Awaiting and hastening the coming of the day of God: Jubilee hope between waiting for the Lord and the universality of salvation.”

Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, will preach the sermons on the three Fridays of Advent in Paul VI Audience Hall, in the presence of Pope Leo, the Roman Curia, employees of the Vatican City State and the Vicariate of Rome. The papal preacher customarily preaches his sermons on the Fridays of Advent and Lent.

