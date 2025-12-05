Catholic World News

Mongolian president meets with Pontiff

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh in an audience yesterday.

President Khürelsükh subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Mihăiță Blaj, the recently appointed Undersecretary for Relations with States. The parties discussed Church-state relations and their “shared desire to further develop cooperation, including in the cultural sphere,” according to a Vatican statement.

Mongolia, an East Asian nation of 3.3 million (map), is 59% Buddhist, 18% ethnic religionist, 5% Muslim, and 2% Christian. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2023.

