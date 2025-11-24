Catholic World News

Nigerian, Romanian priests appointed to key roles in Secretariat of State

November 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Msgr. Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo, until now undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, as assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State.

The Nigerian priest thus becomes the chief assistant to Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who, as the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia. Msgr. Ekpo succeeds Msgr. Roberto Campisi, now Permanent Observer to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Pope Leo also appointed Msgr. Mihăiţă Blaj, a Romanian priest who works in the Secretariat of State, as undersecretary of the Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State. He thus becomes one of two undersecretaries who assist Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations (or Vatican “foreign minister”), in his work.

Msgr. Blaj succeeds Msgr. (now Archbishop) Mirosław Wachowski, who was recently appointed apostolic nuncio to Iraq.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!