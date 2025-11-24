Catholic World News

Nigerian, Romanian priests appointed to key roles in Secretariat of State

November 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Msgr. Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo, until now undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, as assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State.

The Nigerian priest thus becomes the chief assistant to Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, who, as the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia. Msgr. Ekpo succeeds Msgr. Roberto Campisi, now Permanent Observer to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Pope Leo also appointed Msgr. Mihăiţă Blaj, a Romanian priest who works in the Secretariat of State, as undersecretary of the Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State. He thus becomes one of two undersecretaries who assist Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations (or Vatican “foreign minister”), in his work.

Msgr. Blaj succeeds Msgr. (now Archbishop) Mirosław Wachowski, who was recently appointed apostolic nuncio to Iraq.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon24 November
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac (1735-1839), priest and martyr, and companions, martyrs. St. Andrew was one of 117 people who were martyred in Vietnam between 1820 and 1862. The last of the martyrs were 17 laypersons, one of them a 9-year-old, executed in 1862. The…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: