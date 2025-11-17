Catholic World News

Pope highlights plight of persecuted Christians, civilians in DR Congo, Ukraine

November 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading of the day (Lk. 21:5-19) during his November 16 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the persecution of Christians.

“Christians today are still suffering from discrimination and persecution in various parts of the world,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “In particular, I think of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan and other countries from which we often hear news of attacks on communities and places of worship.”

Pope Leo also lamented attacks on civilians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Ukraine, expressed his closeness to Ukrainians, and called for prayers for a “just and lasting peace” there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!