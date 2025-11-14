Catholic World News

US bishops elect conference secretary, committee chairmen

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At their fall meeting in Baltimore (recap), the US bishops elected Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend as conference secretary. He succeeds Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, who was elected conference president.

The bishops also elected six committee chairmen, including Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia as chairman-elect of the Committee on International Justice and Peace.

OSV News and The Pillar offered extensive coverage of the November 10-13 gathering.

