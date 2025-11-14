Catholic World News

US bishops elect conference secretary, committee chairmen

November 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At their fall meeting in Baltimore (recap), the US bishops elected Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend as conference secretary. He succeeds Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, who was elected conference president.

The bishops also elected six committee chairmen, including Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia as chairman-elect of the Committee on International Justice and Peace.

OSV News and The Pillar offered extensive coverage of the November 10-13 gathering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri14 November
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Thirty-Second Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Friday of the Thirty-Second Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Laurence O'Toole (1128-1180) today, but in Ireland it is an Optional Memorial (although a feast in Dublin). Laurence (also referred to as "Lawrence") was the Archbishop of Dublin during the takeover of Ireland by the Normans and King Henry II. His efforts in the…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: