US bishops elect new president, VP

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At their fall plenary assembly in Baltimore (texts, videos), the US bishops elected Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City and Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas, as the conference’s president and vice president.

The bishops also affirmed the advancement of the cause of beatification and canonization of Father Richard Thomas, SJ (1928-2006).

OSV News and The Pillar have been providing extensive coverage of the November 10-13 gathering.

