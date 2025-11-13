Catholic World News

Papal tribute to newly beatified Indian nun

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly general audience, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Blessed Eliswa Vakayil (1831-1913), who was recently beatified in India.

“Last Saturday in Kochi, in the Indian state of Kerala, Mother Eliswa Vakayil, who lived in the 19th century, foundress of the Third Order of the Teresian Discalced Carmelites, was beatified,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Her courageous commitment to the emancipation of the poorest girls is a source of inspiration for those who work, in the Church and in society, for the dignity of women.”

The Vatican omitted the Pope’s words from its English translation of his remarks.

