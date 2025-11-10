Catholic World News

Pioneer Indian nun beatified

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Mother Eliswa Vakayil (1831-1913), the first member of an indigenous Carmelite community in India, was beatified on November 8.

The beatification Mass (video) took place at the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom in Vallarpadam.

