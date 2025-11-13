Catholic World News

Shrine of the Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei marks 150 years

November 13, 2025

The Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei, founded by St. Bartolo Longo, today celebrates the 150th anniversary of its beginnings: the arrival of the Marian image venerated there.

In a Latin-language letter for the occasion, dated October 7 and released November 8, Pope Leo XIV appointed Cardinal Pietro Parolin, his Secretary of State, as his legate for the occasion.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary holds the place in the Church ‘after Christ, the highest, and to us, the most near’ (Lumen gentium 54),” Pope Leo wrote, as he recalled “with a grateful heart the memory of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the image of the same Blessed Virgin” at “the renowned Temple of the Valley of Pompei.”

The Pope asked Cardinal Parolin to encourage the faithful to foster the “Christological and contemplative disposition of the Rosary.”

