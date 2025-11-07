Catholic World News

Pope welcomes revised European Ecumenical Charter

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV welcomed the revised Charta Oecumenica (Ecumenical Charter), signed on November 5 by the presidents of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) and the Conference of European Churches (CEC).

Addressing members of a joint committee of the two organizations, as well as other European Christian leaders, Pope Leo said yesterday that “one of the notable achievements of the process of revising the Charta has been the ability to take a shared view on contemporary challenges and draw up priorities for the future of the continent, while maintaining a firm belief in the unending relevance of the Gospel. In some ways, this can be described as a ‘synodal’ effort of walking together.”

The CCEE represents European Catholic bishops’ conferences; the CEC is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities. The original Charta Oecumenica was signed in 2001.

