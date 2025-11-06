Catholic World News

European bishops sign revised Ecumenical Charter

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The presidents of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) and the Conference of European Churches (CEC) signed a revised Charta Oecumenica (Ecumenical Charter) in Rome yesterday.

“This Charta equips us to respond together to the wounds of war, displacement, and the ethical challenges of new technologies,” said Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, Lithuania, the president of the CCEE. “We are stronger when we stand together.”

The CCEE represents European Catholic bishops’ conferences; the CEC is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities. The original Charta Oecumenica was signed in 2001.

