Tanzania’s bishops denounce government oppression

November 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference denounced “the systematic violation of fundamental human rights” in his nation “through the kidnapping and killing of politicians and those who opposed the government.”

The bishops there have “called for national prayers and condemned the disappearances, kidnappings, and the abduction of politicians and other opposition party representatives,” said Father Charles Kitima. “The episcopal conference even wrote open letters condemning these acts and telling the government that it must sit at the negotiating table and engage in dialogue with the opposition political parties.”

Pope Leo XIV recently lamented election violence in Tanzania. The East African nation of 67.5 million (map) is 56% Christian (22% Catholic), 33% Muslim, and 10% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

