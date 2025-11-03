Catholic World News

Pope laments massacre in Sudan, election violence in Tanzania

November 03, 2025

At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address on November 2, Pope Leo XIV lamented the massacre in Al-Fashir, Sudan, perpetrated by rebel forces in the Sudanese Civil War.

“Indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian aid are causing unbearable suffering for a population already exhausted by long months of conflict,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “Let us pray that the Lord may receive the deceased with his embrace, strengthen those who are suffering, and move the hearts of those responsible.”

The Pope added:

I renew my heartfelt appeal to all parties involved to agree to a ceasefire and to urgently open humanitarian corridors. Finally, I call on the international community to act with determination and generosity, to provide assistance and to support those working tirelessly to bring relief.

Pope Leo also requested prayers for Tanzania, where a crackdown on election protests has left hundreds dead.

“Violent clashes have broken out, leaving many victims,” Pope Leo said. “I urge everyone to avoid all forms of violence and to follow the path of dialogue.”

