Let us present ourselves honestly before God, Pope tells pilgrims

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV devoted his recent Sunday Angelus address to the parable of the Pharisee and the publican, the Gospel reading of the Mass of the day.

“Jesus gives us a powerful message: it is not by flaunting our merits that we are saved, nor by hiding our mistakes, but by presenting ourselves honestly, just as we are, before God, ourselves and others, asking for forgiveness and entrusting ourselves to the Lord’s grace,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

At the conclusion of his address, the Pope expressed his closeness to flood victims in Mexico and spoke about the recitation of the Rosary for peace: “as we contemplate the mysteries of Christ together with the Virgin Mary, we make our own the suffering and the hope of the children, the mothers, the fathers, and the elderly who are victims of war.”

