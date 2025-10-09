Catholic World News

Pope encourages consecrated persons to forge ahead with ‘missionary boldness’

October 09, 2025

Pope Leo XIV called upon participants in the Jubilee of Consecrated Life to forge ahead with “missionary boldness”—three days after he told participants in the Jubilee of Missionaries, “Today a new missionary age opens up in the history of the Church.”

“I greet the men religious, the women religious, and the consecrated of secular institutes gathered here for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life,” Pope Leo said yesterday at the conclusion of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square. “Dear brothers and sisters, I thank you for your valuable service to the Gospel and to the Church, and I urge you to be eloquent signs of God’s love and instruments of peace in every environment.”

“Never tire of witnessing to hope on the many frontiers of the modern world, knowing how to identify with missionary boldness new paths of evangelization and human promotion,” he added.

With the headline “Con audacia missionaria su strade nuove“ [With missionary boldness on new paths], the Vatican newspaper gave banner headline coverage to the Pope’s words. Nevertheless, the Vatican omitted the Pope’s call to missionary boldness from its English translation of the general audience.

