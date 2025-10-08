Catholic World News

16,000 expected for Jubilee of Consecrated Life

October 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Some 16,000 pilgrims are expected in Rome for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life, which begins on October 8.

Although the Vatican’s jubilee website publicized the Jubilee of Consecrated Life as a two-day event, the Vatican newspaper reported that the jubilee is a four-day event that concludes on October 11. Pope Leo XIV will celebrate a rare Thursday morning Mass in St. Peter’s Square on October 9 for participants.

